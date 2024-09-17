Jury duty scam targeting Las Vegas locals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A scam involving a threatening phone call saying you may soon be arrested for failing to show up for jury duty is making the rounds right now in Clark County.

But a different tactic has increased locals' concern and has them questioning the scammers' true motive.

I had the opportunity to listen to one of these scam calls and can say it is frightening and does appear to be legitimate.

It's become such a problem that the Sheriff's Civil Bureau for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has a recorded message about it to all callers, saying, "If you have received a phone call reference missing jury duty, license suspension or a citation, be advised this is a scam. The police will not contact you reference these matters and will never take money."

Instead of asking for money to avoid arrest by paying a fine, the call I listened to was more sinister. Giving a name and badge number, the caller claims he's an officer, he names a judge, and says you've got federal citations for Contempt of Court and Failure to Appear for federal jury duty.

He gave his intended victim the legitimate address of the Sheriff's Civil Bureau on Clark Street, saying the person had to go there immediately to provide identification and do a signature verification. The scammer then wanted to know what the person would be driving, what time the intended victim would be arriving at the office, and what their route of travel would be.

The more questions I asked, the angrier the scammer got, eventually hanging up when I told him we were going to verify everything that he was saying.

I tried to call him back but got a generic voicemail recording and left a message. The scammer did not return the call.

Here's what to know if you get such a call or email.

The U.S. District Court for Nevada says courts do not require anyone to provide any sensitive information in a telephone call or email.

Most contact between a federal court and a prospective juror will be through the U.S. mail.

It is a crime for anyone to falsely represent themselves as a law enforcement official.

If you receive such a telephone call or email, don't give any requested information and don't pay any amount of money. Instead immediately notify jury administrators in Las Vegas at (702) 464-5600.

I asked Metro what the scammer's motive would be in asking for information like arrival time at the Sheriff's Civil Bureau and travel route to get there. I asked how many people had actually shown up at the county office and whether any victims had filed police reports.

Metro did not respond.