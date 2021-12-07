How to find the best deals on a new TV for the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There was a time when holiday shoppers camped out overnight for 50 percent off a TV. But it feels like we're paying more for everything these days.

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean looks at how much it's going to cost you... for that big flatscreen TV this year.

PRICES WENT UP

"We faced a very unique situation in 2021 where the prices for TVs went up," says Paul Gagnon, Senior Research Director for Consumer Electronics and Devices at Omdia.

Everyone was buying a TV this year. The pandemic had many of us streaming our favorite shows and movies from home.

NO MAJOR PRICE CUTS

The good news is, technology research firm Omdia says, there are deals this holiday season. Just don't expect dramatic price cuts.

"I would temper expectations just a little bit compared to the insane doorbuster Black Friday promotions for TVs a few years ago," says Gagnon.

The pandemic did lead to the closure of some manufacturing plants in China. But prices are starting to level out for some of the pricier components and there seems to be plenty of TVs still in stock.

PRICES GETTING BETTER

"Prices should be getting better compared to what consumers have seen let's say in the last five months or so," says Gagnon.

If you're shopping for a TV this holiday season, be sure to comparison shop online. Once you know what you want, follow your favorite retailer or brand on social media. That's where you'll find a lot of promotions for special deals.

"Those typically get a little bit better as we get into that final or two weekends prior to Christmas. That's when the better deals will be had," says Gagnon.

GO BIG

Finally, be sure to get the size that's really going to make you happy.

"The main regrets that I hear about, 'I should have gotten a bigger one'. (laughs) Honestly," says Gagnon.