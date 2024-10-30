Hearing from locals about the issues that impact them, one problem stands out: Healthcare

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spending the day out at our Channel 13 Fighting Together Locals' Advocacy Fair gave me the chance to connect with a lot of locals directly and also connect them to community organizations that exist to help.

From the Attorney General's office to the Southern Nevada Legal Aid Center, Metro Citizen Review Board, you name it — we had quite a few organizations to provide help and advice for our local community.

I heard a lot of your issues — from HOA situations to Formula 1 affecting your local businesses. But there was one topic that a lot of people brought up that we didn't have a booth for — yet it's still on the minds of many.

A woman named Sandy said she's lived in Las Vegas for 18 years. After hearing about our fair, Sandy said wanted to speak about the issue on her mind.

"My only issue is the medical care that I wish would be improved out here," Sandy said.

In one of my recent "Darcy, What's the Deal?" segments, I reported on locals' concerns about long waits to see doctors and the need to train and keep more medical professionals in Nevada.

At the fair, we did have some representation from the healthcare industry: Solutions for Change, which provides low-cost and, in some cases, no-cost counseling and therapy services for the uninsured and underinsured. But the help they provide extends well beyond that.

"Maybe you're food insecure. Maybe you need legal assistance, help in the medical field, or how to find medical attention. We don't just provide therapy, we also provide wrap-around services that help people," said Nick Matthews with Solutions for Change.

Sandy said even though there wasn't a quick fix for her problem of having to wait months to see a medical specialist, she was grateful for the opportunity to learn what more immediate help Las Vegas has to offer.

"Everybody was so warm and welcoming and kind, and I had fun just being able to meet people in our community, so it was very rewarding," Sandy said.

As we continue our mission of fighting for what's right for locals, we know what happened at our Locals' Advocacy Fair is just the beginning. There’s still a lot of work to be done, and we’re in it together.

If you have an issue that you need us to look into or an agency you need to be connected with, please reach out to us.