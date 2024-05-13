Gas price disparity at Sam's Club fuel stations has drivers asking, what's the deal?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices are going up again, leaving Las Vegas locals on the hunt for the best deals.

One woman was confused about why her Sam's Club membership didn't guarantee she'd pay the same price at every Sam's Club pump, so she asked Darcy, what's the deal?

Brenda Taylor thought she was being gouged when she paid 27 cents more per gallon at one Sam's Club than she'd paid at another just three days prior, and 74 cents per gallon more than a few weeks before at a third Sam's Club.

She wants to know what's the deal with different Sam's Club locations having different gas prices if they're all part of the same company.

Brenda's receipts show she paid $4.31 a gallon at the Spring Mountain Sam's Club, $4.04 at the Centennial Hills location, and $3.57 per gallon at Sam's Club on Craig and Losee.

A company spokesperson said that while they strive to deliver exceptional value to their members at Sam's Club fuel stations, lots of variables affect the pricing including competition, supply, cost of fuel and more. Direct competition in the immediate area and using different fuel distributors can cause prices to vary at each club.

The lesson there is to shop around, or in this case, drive around to get the best price because all Sam's Clubs are not alike.