Eyelash extension danger: Valley aesthetician creates breakthrough method

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eyelash extensions are all the rage nowadays, especially in a glamorous city like Las Vegas.

However, some women report having allergic reactions after the procedure, so a woman has invented a technique that makes the process safer.

Patranya Bhoolsuwan is a former TV news anchor and reporter who wanted to look her best, so four years ago, she opted for eyelash extensions and loved them.

However, she had bad reactions to the procedure.

"I started getting really bad reactions," she said. "I was getting red bumps right after. And my eyes were swelling up. My eyes were getting red. Immediately I went back and said, 'I need this out. I cannot do this because I'm on camera.'"

Bhoolsuwan, like many women, had an allergic reaction to eyelash extensions. She asked her technician, "why?"

"She said it happens sometimes," Bhoolsuwan said. "She said I could try a different glue. Maybe I can try something different. I was just so scared from that point on. I told myself, no more extensions."

However, she is taking her first step back into the world of lash extensions.

Soo-Jin Yang is the founder and CEO of "illumino" lashes. Yang used a link gel technique she created on Bhoolsuwan and used a light to cure the glue.

"Most glues need humidity and temperature to cure faster," Yang said. "We don't have to rely on humidity to dry, so it creates no stickers so lashes don't get stuck together causing damage and breaking to the natural lashes."

Yang's method has become so popular that she trains hundreds of aestheticians and cosmetologists the link gel method. She says it takes less time with long-lasting results.

"At least 25 percent longer retention, and they're more comfortable because the glue is softer and flexible," she said. "We've had less allergic reactions. There's no 100 percent, but we've seen an 80 to 90 percent success rate of previous clients who've had allergies to regular adhesives. They're able to wear lead gel glue."

Bhoolsuwan is excited about the method and technique.

"I do love the lash. You know, that's part of being a girl. I love getting dressed up, and I'm sick of wearing mascaras always," she said. "So I think that this will be good."

Yang has some advice for women who've suffered miserable allergic reactions to lash extensions.

"Don't give up. You can try the link gel method. It is a different way of applying lash extensions, and it's much safer," Yang said. "It's from the USA, and it actually could work for you."

"Be Lashed By Britt" on Maryland Parkway uses the link gel method Yang created. Yang suggests a patch test for any lash extensions.