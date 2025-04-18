Federal helicopter spotted flying grid pattern over Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A helicopter registered to the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) was spotted flying in a grid pattern over Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday afternoon, prompting questions from local residents who asked, "Darcy, what's the deal?"

The aircraft was recorded on video by a homeowner near the western edge of Summerlin around 1:30 p.m. The resident continued recording as the helicopter maintained its systematic flight pattern over Red Rock Canyon and along West Charleston Boulevard for about two hours.

So, what's the deal?

NNSA tells me, “The Aerial Measuring System (AMS) helicopter that was seen flying around the western portion of Las Vegas on April 16 was conducting a background survey flight, mapping naturally occurring background radiation levels. Every year, AMS maps the downtown portion of Las Vegas near the Strip in advance of major security events such as New Year’s Eve. AMS pilots and scientists fly frequently for training and to maintain proficiency; collecting real-world background information adds even more value to the flights.”

Federal officials have previously stated that these flights are part of standard preparations to protect public health and safety.

