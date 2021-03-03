Downtown Vegas Alliance's Carolyn Wheeler talks about Tony Hsieh and future of downtown Las Vegas

Menu

During our investigation into Tony Hsieh’s life and death, 13 Action News Investigative Reporter Joe Bartels spoke to Carolyn Wheeler, executive director for the Downtown Vegas Alliance.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During our investigation into Tony Hsieh’s life and death, 13 Action News Investigative Reporter Joe Bartels spoke to Carolyn Wheeler, executive director for the Downtown Vegas Alliance.

During the interview, Wheeler talked about Tony’s enthusiasts, impact and vision for downtown Las Vegas.

Wheeler says that Tony was able to show that downtown could be more than a tourist destination.

She also talked about how Tony was one of the first corporate leaders to understand the importance of employee happiness and productivity.

Wheeler also talked about the future of downtown Las Vegas without Tony, including things that Derek Stevens, Elon Musk, developer Sam Cherry and others are doing.

