Downtown Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens talks about Tony Hsieh's legacy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — “Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future” is a special series of stories that takes a look at the life and legacy of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh.

13 Action News Investigator Joe Bartels spoke to downtown casino owner Derek Stevens as part of his investigation into the life and death of Hsieh.

READ ALL THE STORIES: Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future

During the interview, Stevens told Bartels that Hsieh brought a lot of people that were entrepreneurs and investors to the downtown area and it created a whole different vibe in downtown.

He also talked referred to Tony as a champion and a leader and said that Tony really got the ball rolling in regards to new development in the area.

He called Hsieh’s legacy substantial and massive.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Make sure to watch our special series, “Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future,” beginning Feb. 28 and ending March 3 on KTNV-TV Channel 13 and your favorite streaming app.