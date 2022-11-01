Dogs rescued from Nye County cruelty case find forever home at Minnesota sanctuary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A positive outcome for two dogs rescued from the massive animal cruelty case in Nye County is a bright spot in what's been a dark story.

While the humans in that case—Vasili Platunov and Oksana Higgins—face felony charges, the dogs are getting help and, in this case, a new home and a fresh start.

13 Investigates first broke the story about the illegal breeding operation in Pahrump and Amargosa Valley that led to the couple's arrest.

When we first shared the story of a frightened young dog named Cherry Cola, the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had adopted her out to four families in five months. The last one dumped her in the desert near Apex. Good Samaritans found her and took her to the Animal Foundation, where she was exposed to a disease outbreak.

As 13 Investigates reported, Cherry Cola is the reason that outbreak was made public.

After quarantine and lots of effort by NSPCA staff, she's finally found a forever home.

Fortunately, she's not alone.

Yzma is another dog rescued from the alleged hoarding and cruelty at Est Alfa kennels in Nye County.

She's been at the NSPCA shelter for a little over two months.

Staff members there say she's gentle, but has remained unsocialized and fearful of people, despite their focused efforts to prepare her for potential adoption.

Cherry Cola and Yzma's journey to their new home began on Oct. 23 as they were loaded into a van supplied by Towbin Dodge for the long ride to the Northeast.

Their drive took them through snow flurries in Utah, with a rest stop in wintry Wyoming, then through the Dakotas and finally into Minnesota.

Upon arrival, video produced by NSPCA's Megan Waldron shows Cherry Cola hesitantly getting out of the van, absorbing new scents amid Autumn leaves at the farm which will be the dogs' forever home.

Her NSPCA transporters say goodbye before handing her over to her new rescuers.

Cherry Cola, an Armenian Gamper, and Yzma, a Caucasian Shepherd, will live out their lives together on 120 acres at Ever After Rescue and Sanctuary with other livestock guardian dogs.

Some of the other dogs seized in the Nye County case and currently being cared for by the ASPCA will be placed with Nevada Humane Society in Reno for local adoptions.

They're mostly puppies who were born in ASPCA's care and will soon be ready for life in a new home.

If you're interested in learning more about adopting one of them, contact Nevada Humane.

Because many of the adult dogs are still recovering from medical issues or need behavioral treatment, they are not yet ready for adoption.

Those dogs are being relocated to an ASPCA facility out of state to get specialized treatment and enrichment specifically for animal victims of cruelty and neglect.

ASPCA says while there's still a long road ahead for the dogs to heal and thrive, their hope is that many can be placed into new, loving homes in the future.