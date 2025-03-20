Clark County settles lawsuit over Spring Mountain Youth Camp attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Both the civil and criminal cases related to a teenager attacking, sexually assaulting, and almost murdering a therapist at Spring Mountain Youth Camp are officially closed.

It's a case that I've been following since I first broke the story three years ago. The county's culpability in the civil case comes at a high cost to taxpayers.

The victim, who we are not identifying, was a county-contracted therapist at Spring Mountain Youth Camp.

Court records show she counseled then 15-year-old Tavari Pearson for about four months prior to the attack.

On May 6, 2022, Pearson told her he was upset that he'd been kicked off his high school track team and she suggested they take a walk outside.

During that outing, Pearson beat and strangled her, hit her in the head with a rock, and sexually assaulted her.

"She doesn't remember much. Thank goodness, in a sense. On the other hand, she knows what she woke up to. She was basically left to die in a ravine and, thank God, she was found," attorney Robert Murdock told me last April. "This is something that is so dangerous and so out of the norm for youth that it's scary."

Murdock previously told me he believes the county put his client in harm's way by keeping her in the dark.

"The county knew that Mr. Pearson had issues before. According to the preliminary hearing transcript, he had sexually assaulted someone before," Murdock explained. "No one told my client and she didn't know what was going on here and the county has duty to protect my client who's working there as a mental health counselor."

On Tuesday, the county agreed to pay $300,000 to settle bodily injury claims. The settlement avoids costs and expenses of future litigation.

In the criminal case, Pearson took a plea deal in December. The deal allowed for him to be found guilty to just two of the six charges he was facing. He was sentenced to six months behind bars followed by five years of probation, with credit for the two and a half years he had already served. Pearson was released from prison.

Murdock said while he and his client were disappointed in the ruling, they hoped Pearson gets the help he needs.

"While we, of course, respect the Court's decision regarding her lenient sentence of Mr. Pearson, we were and are disappointed. What happened to my client was so outrageous and severe. The Judge believed that Mr. Pearson just needed help in therapy that he never got. Of course, he attacked his therapist. So, this rationale seems a bit off base. Yet, we hope that Mr. Pearson takes the chance that the Judge gave him and gets the help he needs to become a productive member of society." Robert Murdock, attorney for victim

Nevada law protects the county with a cap on how much it pays to people it injures.

In this case, the cap was $150,000.

Murdock sent 13 Investigates the following statement after the county's settlement.