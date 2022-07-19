Clark County School District cop arrested for DUI, facing criminal charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A controversial cop who's risen through the ranks of the Clark County School District Police Department is now facing criminal charges.

Mitch Maciszak is currently out of jail on his own recognizance after he was arrested July 9 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was also cited for driving without tail lights.

Maciszak hung up the phone when 13 Investigates called him today asking for comment.

His words from 2016 may now ring hollow in the wake of his recent arrest.

"The school district expects its employees to make the right decision on a daily basis. And every day. That's the expectation that's been given down by the superintendent, department heads and everyone else."

At the time, he was talking about a custodian who was arrested and later pleaded guilty to masturbating into a teacher's belongings in a Dondero Elementary school classroom.

"This employee chose, consciously, to do the wrong thing and make the wrong decision. Therefore, he has to face the consequences that have been dealt to him," said Maciszak in 2016.

When we interviewed Maciszak at the time, he didn't know what we knew—that he had a dark secret of his own from years before.

In March 2012, CCSD Police Internal Affairs was investigating Maciszak. At the time, he was a detective working adult education at Garside Middle School.

A fellow officer opened the door to the police office on the Garside campus. He saw Maciszak jump back, bend over to cover himself and run into the back office.

He says Maciszak's belt was lying on the desk, and there was Asian pornography on the computer screen. Circumstances similar to those Maciszak investigated in the custodian's case.

"Is it fair for you, with a background like that, to be investigating a case like this?" Darcy Spears asked. "Do you see a possible conflict of interest?"

"There is no conflict of interest," Maciszak responded.

At the time, Maciszak was no stranger to allegations of sex acts on the job.

What was strange for him was having to answer publicly for his actions.

"This was a case that our research tells us involved you personally, and an Internal Affairs investigation, and masturbation at Garside, and pornography. What can you tell us about the information that we've been given?" Spears asked.

"You're speaking of a personnel issue, and I'm not comfortable speaking with that," Maciszak said.

In that 2016 report, 13 Investigates detailed multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Mitch Maciszak.

A CCSD spokesperson told us the complaints were "Fully investigated and the appropriate administrative action," was taken.

They wouldn't say what that action was.

Maciszak was promoted to sergeant during the internal investigation, and that's the rank he held in 2018 when we tried to talk to him at a school board meeting about a fellow officer who suffered a traumatic head injury during a law enforcement charity golf event, where alcohol was believed to be a factor.

"Sgt. Maciszak, can I have a moment of your time? Sgt. Maciszak? Can you tell me why no one from the department wants to talk about an injured officer?" Spears asked.

He responded by walking away through a door reserved for employees only. You can watch the full story here.

We're told Maciszak was acting captain of the CCSD Police Department at the time of his arrest on July 9.

The district declined to comment, saying it "cannot discuss individual employee matters," but did confirm that Maciszak is currently on paid administrative leave.

