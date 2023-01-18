Attorney suspension adds twist to Las Vegas sex for rent case; trial delayed until spring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The oddest court case 13 Investigates uncovered last year is moving forward after the wheels of justice ground to a temporary halt.

It's the case of a Las Vegas landlord who required his tenant to sign a sex contract along with all the other paperwork associated with leasing a house.

That tenant is suing landlord Allan Rothstein in federal court for civil rights and fair housing act violations.

The trial was nearly over when Rothstein filed an eleventh-hour bankruptcy, which automatically put it on pause.

But a judge cleared the path for the civil case to continue, and a status conference was held Wednesday.

MORE: Trial paused after death threats in case of Las Vegas landlord who forced tenant to sign sex contract

The current issue? The court needs to decide who will represent Rothstein.

His attorney, Andrew Wasielewski, had his law license suspended last October by the Nevada State Bar over charges he stole money from other clients.

Rothstein represented himself on Wednesday. He told the court he's looking for a new lawyer but holding out hope that Wasielewski will get his license back in time for the trial to start up again.

Rothstein recently tried to have the civil case moved to bankruptcy court.

Judge Andrew Gordon denied that motion, stating in court documents, "The trial before me is nearly completed and it would be a waste of time and resources to have the parties start over before the bankruptcy court."

Another status check is scheduled for Feb. 22. The trial is set to resume in mid-April.

