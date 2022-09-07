ASPCA pleads for medical help with neglected, emaciated dogs in Nye County cruelty case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New developments are emerging in the ongoing animal cruelty case in Nye County involving nearly 300 Caucasian Shepherds.

National experts helping local authorities are already overwhelmed with caring for the neglected dogs.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says many of the dogs rescued in this case appear to be emaciated and suffering from severe, untreated medical issues.

Their medical team on the ground is helping the Nye County Sheriff's office provide medical treatment for the dogs, some of which are fighting for their lives.

Their forensic analysts also found dead animals on the property.

The latest update from Nye County came last Thursday night.

Capt. David Boruchowitz said, "NCSO investigators and ASPCA investigators returned to the scene in Amargosa to execute a warrant to excavate what had been identified as possible burial sites. During the excavation, several bodies of dogs were found in various stages of decomposition."

The ASPCA's forensic veterinarians will be assisting with necropsies on some of the deceased animals removed from the property to help determine a cause of death.

13 Investigates obtained photos from the ongoing investigation. The images documenting the dogs' conditions may be used later in the prosecution of breeder Vasili Platunov and his ex-wife Oksana Higgins. The two are facing a combined 66 felony counts of animal cruelty.

The ASPCA's photos show how startlingly thin some of the animals are, including a mother dog with a new litter of puppies.

When specially trained teams from ASPCA help law enforcement with suspected cases of animal cruelty, they respond to crime scenes like the one in Amargosa.

They work to locate, document and preserve physical evidence--such as live and deceased animals, blood, fingerprints and medications.

That supports the criminal investigation and can show a link between victims, suspects and the scene.

As you can imagine, that takes a lot of work, especially with as many dogs as there are in this case.

ASPCA tells us they're in urgent need of help.

The animal welfare organization sent the following statement:

"We are in urgent need of NV-licensed veterinarians, vet techs, and assistants to support the ongoing medical care of the dogs. Additional support is essential to provide these dogs with critical care to get them to good health. We anticipate needing up to 20 medical personnel daily to assist with general veterinary care, medical evaluations, and treatments. We are asking that anyone who has the availability and expertise to support between now and Sept. 30 please submit their availability and background to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us. Specific training, protocols and information will be provided."