12 things on sale this week that are worth the money

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you plan on doing some shopping this week, you’ll find great deals on everything from pajama sets to vacuums, furniture and even puzzles for rainy days.

A few of the retailers offering great sales this week include Nordstrom, Amazon, Walmart and Zulily. Unless otherwise stated, there are no coupon codes or memberships required, but you will need an Amazon Prime membership to get free 2-day shipping for anything you purchase from there.

Take a look at 12 of the best items you’ll find on sale this week that are definitely worth the money.

You’ll save $18.01 on these Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas from Nordstrom, now priced at $40.99.

Made of 91% Tencel modal and 9% spandex, the pajama set comes with shorts and a button-up top. The pajamas come in five colors and six sizes, but some color and size combinations are already sold out, so you’ll want to add these to your cart quickly.

MORE: The Best Pajamas for Women

The pajamas appear to be part of Nordstrom’s anniversary sale, but the store does not say when the sale will end.

Buy Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas from Nordstrom for $40.99 (was $59).

You can get these Women’s Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal from Nordstrom for $129.99, a savings of $40.01 from the regular price of $170.

Available in just one color, the sandals have two buckles and “glossy leather,” along with a contoured footbed for arch support. The brand says the cushioning helps absorb shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot to make you comfortable.

Like the pajamas above, the sandals are part of Nordstrom’s anniversary sale.

Buy Women’s Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal from Nordstrom for $129.99 (was $170).

Have you been interested in joining in on the pickleball craze? You can start by grabbing this set of Asbocer Pickleball Paddles from Amazon for nearly 50% off, now priced at $37.59.

Weighing just 7.8 ounces, the USAPA-approved pickleball paddles are made with fiberglass and a “polypropylene honeycomb” technology, which the company says reduces vibration. The set comes with two pickleball paddles, two cooling towels, a bag and four pickleball balls.

Amazon prices change frequently and there’s no saying when the deal will end, so you’ll want to add them to your cart soon.

Buy Asbocer Pickleball Paddles from Amazon for $37.59 (was $69.99).

You can save a grand total of $350.02 on this Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, now priced at just $99.97.

The vacuum works on hard floors, carpets and stairs, and because it is cordless and can transform into a handheld vacuum, you can even take it outside and use it to clean your car. It also comes with attachments for cleaning other parts of your home, like curtains, furniture and hard-to-reach areas.

Not only do Amazon prices change frequently, but at 78% off, this is a pretty great deal and may not be around for long. There’s also a chance it will sell out, so you’ll want to order it soon.

Buy INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon for $99.97 (was $449.99).

You’ll save $34.74 on this Vans Pink & Green Tropical Vans Realm Backpack from Zulily, now priced at $20.26.

Made of 100% polyester, it has adjustable straps, a zippered pocket and zip closure. Zulily does not say when the sale will end, so you will want to purchase this quickly before it goes back to regular price or sells out.

Buy Vans Pink & Green Tropical Vans Realm Backpack from Zulily for $20.26 (was $55).

Walmart is offering a great deal on this Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, now priced at $169, a savings of $130.

The Shark vacuum has a 40-minute runtime and can be converted into a handheld vacuum. It can maneuver under furniture and works on both hard floors and carpets.

Walmart does not say when the sale ends, but at 43% off, there’s a chance it won’t last long or will sell out quickly, so you will want to purchase it soon.

Buy Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum from Walmart for $169 (was $299).

Looking to stock up on puzzles for your next rainy summer day? Zulily is offering discounts on a handful of puzzles, including this Cobble Hill “The Four Seasons” 2000-Piece Puzzle, priced at $19.99.

Recommended for ages 12 and up, the puzzle features scenes for all four seasons so you can dream about crisp fall mornings or snowy winter days.

Not the puzzle for you? Zulily has dozens of others on sale as well, all priced at under $20. You’ll find other seasonal puzzles like this Haunted House or this one full of holiday baking inspiration, plus others you can put together year-round like this hummingbird or this one with a picturesque scene of a rainy day stroll.

Buy Cobble Hill “The Four Seasons” 2000-Piece Puzzle from Zulily for $19.99 (was $26.99).

It may be summer, but if you’re already planning ahead for the next winter storm, you’ll find these Arctix Kids Insulated Snow Bib Overalls on sale from Amazon.

The machine-washable overalls have a zipper closure and help keep your child warm in temperatures as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

While a handful of size and color combinations are on sale, one of the lowest prices you’ll find is medium in the color purple, priced at $8.57. Other sizes go for as high as $45, so this is definitely a steal. All prices may change without notice, so if the size you need is on sale, you may want to order now.

Buy Arctix Kids Insulated Snow Bib Overalls from Amazon for $12.09 (was $45).

You’ll save $13 on this eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Card from Amazon, now priced at $16.99.

The card helps you keep track of whatever you place it on by alerting you via an alarm through an app if the object is no longer near your phone. You can put it on any belonging, including inside your wallet, so you can always know if you’ve left something behind.

Amazon prices change frequently and because this is 43% off, chances are it will go back to full price soon, so you may want to order quickly.

Buy eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Card from Amazon for $16.99 (was $29.99).

Looking to freshen up your bedroom? You can save $19 on this Mainstays Classic Open Shelf Nightstand from Walmart, now priced at $20.

The nightstand does not have drawers, so you can use it for things like books and plants, or anything else you’d like to display. The top is large enough to accommodate a lamp, alarm clock, your phone and more.

MORE: The Best White Nightstand

The $20 price tag is only for white and black oak, but if you don’t mind paying a bit more, you can also get it in four other colors: canyon walnut, dove gray, espresso and rustic oak.

Buy Mainstays Classic Open Shelf Nightstand from Walmart for $20 (was $39).

If you’re into funky decor items, you can save $5 on this Urban Shop Novelty Glass Mushroom Lamp from Walmart, now priced at $24.94.

Coming in five colors including blue, clear, pink, white and orange, the lamp is made of glass and works with a 15-watt type B bulb or 2-watt LED bulb. It also has a 5-foot cord, so you do not need to have it directly near an outlet.

Walmart does not say when the sale ends, so if you’re wanting the retro ’70s-style lamp, you should order it soon.

Buy Urban Shop Novelty Glass Mushroom Lamp from Walmart for $24.94 (was $29.94).

We still have a while to go before cooler fall weather begins, so if you’re in need of some cooling down, you may want to check out this Air Choice Quiet Evaporative Air Cooling Cooler, currently priced at $39.99 on Amazon.

The air cooler is designed for personal use, not to cool your entire house, and works with or without water for different levels of cooling. The cooler runs for up to 10 hours and weighs just 1.5 pounds so you can take it with you anywhere — including outside, as it runs on batteries or USB charging.

The price may change without notice, so you’ll want to order soon before it goes back to the full price of $49.99.

Buy Air Choice Quiet Evaporative Air Cooling Cooler from Amazon for $39.99 (was $49.99).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.