10 top-rated pairs of fall boots for under $100

The weather will soon be turning cooler, which means it’s time swap out the flip-flops and shorts for sweaters, scarves and, of course, some comfy and cute fall boots.

If you’re in need of a new pair, but don’t want to spend too much, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best-reviewed fall boots on Amazon that are all under $100.

From ankle boots to knee-high fashion boots and even some that you’ll need for a hike, take a look at our picks for the best affordable fall boots at Amazon.

These high-heel ankle books from Dream Pairs are priced between $30 and $45, depending on the color. The boots have a synthetic sole and chunky 3-inch heel. They are made of soft suede and have double gore panels, which help ensure a secure and flexible fit.

With more than 5,000 reviews from Amazon users, the boots have 4.6 stars out of 5 and 76% of customers have given them a perfect score. While some customers say they would be better with a zipper, most call them cute, comfortable, easy to walk in and great for casual wear.

One customer who gave them 5 stars says they’re the best boots they’ve ever purchased.

“The quality of these boots for the price is excellent. They’re well made and have good grip (I’ve walked over ice on them!) super comfy inside too,” reviewer Jemma wrote. “They have an area that springs back under the ball of your foot, I assume to relieve pressure, but it’s not super noticeable at the same time which makes it comfortable.”

Another choice for affordable fall ankle boots, these Bearpaw Women’s Slip-On Boots come in 10 colors or styles, including a floral print. While some sizes and colors are priced above $100, most are between $43-$90. While the sole material is rubber, the outer material is leather and the inside features a blend of sheepskin and wool, which helps regulate body temperature to keep your feet warm. The 1.5-inch wedge has been treated with a water-resistant substance that makes them ideal for rainy or snowy days.

These lace-up ankle booties from STQ Women come in black, brown or gray and are priced between $40-$63. You can also clip a coupon to save an extra $5.

Made of faux leather, these fall boots are 100% vegan. The boots have a breathable insole, padded collar, rubber sole and are non-slip for rainy and snowy weather. They have a zipper closure and lace-up design and go well with jeans, dresses and skirts.

These booties have more than 12,000 reviews at Amazon, with customers saying they’re cute and comfy, good quality, true to size and made well. A few customers have said they’re a bit hard to zip, but most say they’re water-resistant, which is a plus during the changing seasons.

“This is my go-to fall season shoe/boot,” reviewer Y7G wrote. “It goes well with ankle skirts and also jeans. If these wear out, I will be buying another pair just like it!”

These Soda Pioneer Mid-Heel Ankle Booties are priced between $21-$55 and come in six colors. The heel is approximately 2-inches tall and the boots feature wide stretchy elastic side panels, which make them easy to put on and take off.

Some Amazon customers have posted questions to others about the boots, including if they are water-resistant. Other customers have responded, saying they do appear to have water-resistant soles and are waterproof in certain conditions.

Coming in 14 shades of black or brown, these Globalwin Women’s Quilted Knee-High Fashion Boots are priced between $48-$51.

Made of 100% vegan-friendly synthetic leather, the boots are detailed with gold buckles and a rugged knit finish. The boots work for the spring and fall, or can be worn with thick socks to keep you warm in the winter. With a zipper closure, they are easy to put on, but they run large, so you may want to consider that when ordering.

With nearly 12,000 reviews, customers say they’re well-made, work well with socks and many reviewers say they get compliments when they wear them. They have a total rating of 4.3 stars out of 5. One customer who gave them a full 5 stars says they were worried about ordering boots online, but they love them.

“I was skeptical because they’re from Amazon and scared because I hate breaking in any type of shoe or boot but these didn’t even need to be broken in,” Rosie Green wrote. “I wore them for an entire cold day of shopping and my feet didn’t even slightly hurt. I did put in my own inserts because I have plantar fasciitis but that’s not a complaint for me.”

While these stylish Coach Rivington Rain Booties would work year-round in wet weather, they’re especially great for late-fall rain showers that often have a habit of turning into snow. Once you’re already wearing cute rain boots, a light snow shower is no big deal!

These designer boots are regularly priced at $95, but some sizes and colors are on sale, with prices as low as $61 as of this writing. The pull-on boots are made of a lightweight, synthetic glossy rubber with a sock-like fit inside. They also have a round, closed-toe front, mini flat heel and, of course, are covered in Coach’s signature “C” print.

Globalwin Women’s 17YY12 Fashion Boots

These Globalwin Women’s Fashion Boots are priced between $48 and $56 and come in 13 different shades of brown, black or gray. Made of faux leather, they have a buckle detail, zipper on the side and should pair well with jeans or dresses all throughout autumn.

The boots have more than 10,000 reviews, with 70% of customers giving them a full five stars and saying they are cute, have great arch support and have plenty of room inside.

One customer who gave them top marks says the boots go with everything, whether its jeans or leggings.

“I am pleasantly surprised by these boots especially for a brand that I’ve never even heard of,” Kindle Customer wrote. “They are comfortable, they fit like they should and I had actually bought a pair of inserts to put in them because I wasn’t sure how well they would support my feet and I don’t even need the insert.”

Priced between $43-$53 — a steal for any good fall boots — these Kkyc Womens Hiking Boots are made of synthetic leather and have a plaid fabric detail, double-color laces and antique brass metal eyelets. The boots also have a removable shock-absorbing insole.

The rubber outsole is slip-resistant and offers good traction for hiking. While the boots are water-resistant, they are not waterproof, so they may not work well in heavy rain. While they would work well for hiking, they could be worn for pretty much anything, especially if you have a lot of walking to do, like exploring your town or shopping.

These fall booties from Fashare are simply adorable and come in 11 colors, including black, brown, gray, blue and pink. Priced between $48-$54, the boots are made of faux leather and have a synthetic sole.

The boots have a chunky block heel, side cut-outs, round toe and will slip on. If you have wide feet or plan to wear them with thick socks, you should choose one size bigger than your usual fit.

These Hawkwell women’s boots are priced between $28-$40 a pair, which is pretty tough to beat among fall boots. With a slip-on closure, they have stretchy side and back pull loops that make them easy to put on. They also have a lightly cushioned footbed, so they should be comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

The boots have an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 at Amazon, with customers saying they look great, are good quality, cute and comfortable.

Will you be buying some new fall boots for the chillier season ahead?

