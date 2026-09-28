1 dead, 1 injured in North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man died and a woman was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Ellis Street, near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.

NLVPD said officers responded just after 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they located a man inside a residence also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman's condition was not provided.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe this was an isolated incident involving the two victims," NLVPD said in a press release. "There are no outstanding suspects, and there is no known threat to the public."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online AT THIS LINK.