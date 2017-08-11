Why McGregor will aim to prove he's an elite fighter, not boxer, at media workouts

Believe it or not, Conor McGregor knows that he's not a better boxer than Floyd Mayweather. What he does believe is that he is the superior fighter – there's a difference.



McGregor recognizes Floyd Mayweather as the master at a specific craft. McGregor views himself as the master of many different disciplines, which is why fans should expect to see McGregor use his rhythmic style of fighting even more than in his UFC fights.



It sounds crazy, but what if McGregor is right and everyone else is wrong?



Let's first start with the definition of insanity:



"Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."



We've all heard the cliche time and time again but McGregor is actually taking it to heart.



Forty-nine traditional boxers have stood in front of Mayweather and forty-nine have lost, so why would McGregor spend his time learning to fight like them?



Will McGregor honestly be as well rounded or sharp as Manny Pacquiao or Canelo Alvarez? No, that takes a lifetime of training and dedication.



What McGregor can do, and most likely will show today, is his ability to be vastly different than any other opponent Floyd Mayweather has fought before. For the first time in his career, Mayweather will have to solve a puzzle that is more than just "orthodox boxer" or "southpaw boxer."



The odds say Mayweather solves whatever nuances McGregor throws his way fairly quickly and takes over the fight, but that doesn't change the fact that McGregor's only chance is to present something so unorthodox that it momentarily makes Mayweather slow down and analyze.



Remember, in combat sports all it takes is a millisecond of hesitation and strong punch to change the course of history.