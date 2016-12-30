What you need to know for New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

Here's a list of some of the most common questions about New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.

When will the fireworks on Las Vegas Strip start: 11:59:50

How long will the show last: 8 minutes and 11 seconds

How many fireworks: More than 80,000

Where will the fireworks be set off: Aria, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood, Stratosphere, Treasure Island, The Venetian

Is there a theme for the show: The theme is "Vegas Rocks" and will feature songs by Lionel Richie, Emerson, Lake and Palmer, Luke Bryan, Earth, Wind & Fire, David Bowie, Clint Holmes, Prince and Celine Dion.

Who is it produced by: New York-based Fireworks by Grucci

How many people will be in town: Approximately 320,000

How many police officers will be on duty New Year's Eve: Almost all of them. The National Guard will also be stationed at the airport.

What if I see something suspicious: Call 702-828-7777

What is banned on the Las Vegas Strip: Backpacks, large bags and purses, luggage, coolers, glass bottles (6 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday). Masks and weapons are also banned, obviously.

What should I wear: Warm clothing and comfortable shoes

How cold will it be: Mid 40s

Will it rain: There is a very small chance of rain. Winds between 5 and 10 mph are expected.

When will the road closures begin: Approximately 4 p.m. for downtown area and 5 p.m. for Strip area. More info here.

Where should I park if I go to Strip: Try to get into a hotel garage closest to your destination. They will fill up fast though. You need to get there early. Or, choose alternative transportation.

When will Las Vegas Strip be open to foot traffic: Approximately 6:45 p.m.

Can I take a break inside of a hotel while on the Strip: Not necessarily. Many of the hotels limit access to guests on New Year's Eve.

When will roads reopen near Strip: Scheduled to reopen around 3:30 a.m.

What if I don't want to drive on NYE: All buses on all routes around the valley are free. The monorail is also great way to get around near Strip. More info here.

What if I get drunk and need a ride home: There are solutions for that too. More info here.

Will there be any DUI checkpoints: We don't know of any at this time but you know police will be watching drivers closely.

What if I don't want to go to the Las Vegas Strip: There's also a big party in Downtown Las Vegas and other parties around the valley. More info here.

Do I need tickets for downtown party: Yes, tickets are $40 plus fees.

Will there be fireworks downtown: Yes. They will be shot from the roof of The Plaza. There will also be special show on canopy above Fremont Street.

How else can I see the fireworks: Find a high point. Could be the top of a parking garage or just a neighborhood that overlooks the valley.









