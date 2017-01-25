2 Chick-Fil-A restaurants open Thursday in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) - Two Chick-Fil-A restaurants are opening this week in the Las Vegas valley.



They're both having grand opening parties Thursday beginning at 6 a.m. One location is at Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road, the other is on Eastern Avenue just off St. Rose Parkway.



The first 100 people in line receive 52 free meals for the year.



Other grand openings around the country have seen customers camp out to get one of those coveted spots.



Dan Mullins, the owner of the Stephanie franchise, is ready for the crowds. He says drive-thru lines look to be the biggest congestion problem, on Thursday and beyond.



"They'll actually be routed right through this shopping center so they're not interfering with any of those businesses," Mullins said. "As time goes along we want to see some of the natural flow for guests and that would determine long-term of how we play the drive-thru."



The Stephanie location is less than two miles down the road from a Raising Cane's, another fast food chicken franchise.



"I think both of us can coexist," Mullins said. "We'll be just fine."



Mullins also said he's felt no tension between Chick-Fil-A's Christian values and the Las Vegas valley's "Sin City" reputation.