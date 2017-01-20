Standoff suspect faces sex trafficking, attempted murder charges

Beaten and left for dead. A woman says her boyfriend sex-trafficked her and when she tried to end the relationship, he savagely beat her.

And now Tyree Wright is locked up at the Clark County Detention Center. His ex-girlfriend says he beat her so badly she feared she was going to die.

"I was left for dead," says Angela, who only wants to give her first name. “I'm in so much pain. It hurts so much."

Angela says her ex-boyfriend beat her so viciously he left her with a fractured skull.

"I thought I was going to die halfway through." she says.

Angela had broken up with Wright earlier this month. Last Friday, around 9 in the morning, she says Wright showed up at her door. She thought he was trying to get back together.

“Opened my door to a bouquet of flowers."

Then Angela says Wright unleashed a savage attack, beating her with a metal baton in a blood-thirsty rage.

“He came in and tackled me like a football player."

Angela tried to protect herself. She says Wright showed no mercy.

"If I didn't have my broken arm and my broken hand, my skull would be crushed and I would be brain dead or dead," Angela says.

Angela, a mom, already worked in the adult entertainment industry. She says Wright lived off the money she made.

"I am scared. I'm afraid of him. And I don't ever want to see him again."

Angela’s right forearm is broken, now in a cast. Her left hand is shattered.

"I can't even bathe myself or feed myself. I need somebody with me all the time and it's so hard."

Janaury is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Angela wants survivors to know there is hope and help.

Wright is charged with attempted murder, sex trafficking and kidnapping.

Angela has a GoFundMe set up for medical expenses.

