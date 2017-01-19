UPDATE: 2 separate barricade situations conclude

Katherine Jarvis
8:13 PM, Jan 18, 2017
10:59 PM, Jan 18, 2017

Standoff near Deer Springs Way and Durango Drive.

Gina Lazara/KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police responded to two separate barricade situations Wednesday evening.

One involved a male attempted murder suspect who was barricaded inside a residence in the 9000 block of Echelon Point Drive, near Deer Springs Way and Durango Drive. That was first reported around 7 p.m. and was over around 10:30 p.m.

Another involved a male domestic violence suspect who refused to surrender inside a residence in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive. That was reported around 6:15 p.m. and was resolved by 9:30 p.m.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's SWAT team responded to both situations.

Residents were evacuated at each location.

It is unknown if either suspect was arrested.

