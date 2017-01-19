UPDATE: 2 separate barricade situations conclude

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police responded to two separate barricade situations Wednesday evening.
One involved a male attempted murder suspect who was barricaded inside a residence in the 9000 block of Echelon Point Drive, near Deer Springs Way and Durango Drive. That was first reported around 7 p.m. and was over around 10:30 p.m.
Was just told by a metro Officer "we are all done." Standoff situation near Deer Springs & Campbell is now officially over. pic.twitter.com/ig3umhPHoH
Another involved a male domestic violence suspect who refused to surrender inside a residence in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive. That was reported around 6:15 p.m. and was resolved by 9:30 p.m.
The situation in the southeast valley has been resolved. Evacuees will be allowed back shortly. The northwest event remains ongoing.