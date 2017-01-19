UPDATE: 2 separate barricade situations conclude

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police responded to two separate barricade situations Wednesday evening.

One involved a male attempted murder suspect who was barricaded inside a residence in the 9000 block of Echelon Point Drive, near Deer Springs Way and Durango Drive. That was first reported around 7 p.m. and was over around 10:30 p.m.

Was just told by a metro Officer "we are all done." Standoff situation near Deer Springs & Campbell is now officially over. pic.twitter.com/ig3umhPHoH — Barry White (@KTNVBarryWhite) January 19, 2017

SWAT left scene. Still no word on what happened with suspect. We can hope it ended peacefully while we wait. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/219gIYfXRm — Gina Lazara (@GinaLazara) January 19, 2017

Standoff near Campbell and Deer Springs not yet officially over, however police are letting residents back into the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/d4Hs03vFMP — Barry White (@KTNVBarryWhite) January 19, 2017

Standoff appears to be over Deer Springs/Fort Apache. Waiting for official confirmation. Police letting cars back to their homes. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/tXyrWNXxvm — Gina Lazara (@GinaLazara) January 19, 2017

Another involved a male domestic violence suspect who refused to surrender inside a residence in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive. That was reported around 6:15 p.m. and was resolved by 9:30 p.m.

The situation in the southeast valley has been resolved. Evacuees will be allowed back shortly. The northwest event remains ongoing. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 19, 2017

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's SWAT team responded to both situations.

Residents were evacuated at each location.

It is unknown if either suspect was arrested.

Standoff underway Deer Springs/Fort Apache. Alleged standoff suspect is apparently an attempted murder suspect too. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/bfYGiptjtX — Gina Lazara (@GinaLazara) January 19, 2017

