This is a roundup of all the breaking news in the Las Vegas valley for August 11, 2017.

12:20 P.M.

The Grant Sawyer government building, located at 555 E. Washington Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard, was evacuated after police received a call of a "non-specific threat" around 11:08 a.m. Las Vegas police said a third party overheard a conversation that they believed was a threat. Police responded to the scene and made sure the building was secure. Management at Grant Sawyer chose to evacuate as a precaution. The building was cleared around 12:20 p.m.

8:30 A.M.

The barricade situation on Waterdragon Avenue is over. The suspect was not in the house. Police are leaving the scene.

6 A.M.

Firefighters work to put out a vehicle fire on the side of the U.S. 95 near Rainbow.

5:30 A.M.

A barricade situation is underway in the 6300 block of Waterdragon Ave. near Mt. Hood and Washington Avenue. Police say it started as a domestic violence call. Police are telling people in the neighborhood to stay in their homes. The situation began several hours ago.

Swat and more officers are coming to a barricade. I can hear police telling someone to come out of a home. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/pP197sCAcJ — Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) August 11, 2017

-------------------------------------------------------

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages