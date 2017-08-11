Officials investigating death of California man at Lake Havasu

Mohave County Sheriff's Waterways deputies are investigating the death of a man at Lake Havasu.



According to a statement released Friday, deputies responded around 7 p.m. Thursday to the scene of two women administrating CPR on their friend and operator the boat.



Apparently, the operator was boating with his girlfriend and another female friend when they decided to stop and turn off the boat in the North Basin. Both women jumped into the water for a swim and they eventually got back onboard.



The operator, Gregory James White, 54, of Arcadia, California, decided to jump in the water. While White was in the water without a life jacket, the wind kicked up and distanced him from the boat.



White started to submerge and a woman jumped off the boat to assist. Both women were able to get White back on the boat and started administering CPR.



The women were able to move the boat to the nearby shoreline at Site 6 where medical declared White deceased.



White has a history of medical issues so at this point, officials are treating this incident as a possible drowning. This incident remains under investigation as autopsy results are pending.