Cool temps for Las Vegas valley on Monday

Residents of the Las Vegas valley woke up to much cooler temperatures than expected on Monday morning, June 12.

It was also quite windy outside.

According to Channel 13 Meteorologist Justin Bruce, the winds will continue for much of Monday with peak gusts between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Those winds will keep the valley cool and the high temperature for the day is expected to be in the low 80s.

But on Tuesday, the winds will decrease and the temperatures will start to rise. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 90s and will be looking at a possible record high off 110 on Saturday and Sunday.