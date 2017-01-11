LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - UPDATE:

One person is in very critical condition, and several other people were transported to the hospital after a crash on Durango and Elkhorn. Police say most were minor injuries.

During the investigation, police feared a small child may be among the injured, after finding a booster seat in the car that was hit by the van. Police were able to confirm that child had been dropped off at school, moments before that crash.

Police say the driver they believe is responsible for the crash, may have had a medical issue or episode when it happened. They are working with doctors to get more details. That driver has also been tested for impairment.

ORIGINAL:

Police say 8 cars were involved in a crash at Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road Wednesday morning.

At least 7 cars involved in a terrible accident, Elkhorn and Durango near the 95. One vehicle completely on top of another one. Roads closed pic.twitter.com/do1CB9ksJF — Marissa Kynaston (@marissaktnv) January 11, 2017

Las Vegas police say at least one person was critically injured. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

13 Action News has a crew at the scene. More information to come.