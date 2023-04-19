You could camp in a giant can of Bush’s Beans in a national park

It’s almost summertime, and many people are already imagining themselves in the great outdoors. Maybe you’ve experienced memorable camping trips over the years. Bush’s Beans and the National Parks Foundation are offering a giveaway that could make the summer of 2023’s camping adventure the best yet.

How about instead of a tent or typical camper, you and a guest experience one of three national parks in a custom-designed “canper”? Yes, there is a towable camper that is designed to look like a can of Bush’s beans, and you can win a satisfying stay in it this summer!

Three lucky winners and their guests will win a three-day, two-night stay at one of three U.S. national parks: Big Bend National Park in Texas, Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming or Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

And, while staying in a larger-than-life tin can might not sound like the most appetizing camping excursion, Bush’s Beans and the National Parks Foundation have gone all out to make sure the winners will be comfortable and (of course) well-fed!

According to the contest’s official website, the camper includes bean-themed upholstery and decor, “a bounty of Bush’s Beans to keep you fueled on all your park adventures,” and water and power.

In addition to the camper stay at one of the national parks, each winner and guest will each receive a round-trip economy airline ticket to the closest airport to their destination, ground transportation to the canper, a chef-prepared daily breakfast and dinner, a local excursion at or near the park and a $200 American Express gift card.

To enter the contest, visit Bush’s Canping contest site before 11:59:59 p.m. on April 26 and fill out the online entry form. Entrants must be at least 21 years old and be able to travel between June and September 2023 (specific dates to be set by the contest sponsor based on availability), according to the contest rules. Winners should be notified by email sometime around April 28.

Good luck!

