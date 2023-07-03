Xbox is giving away a one-of-a-kind Barbie Dreamhouse-inspired console

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Calling all Gamer Barbies! Xbox is giving you a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Barbie Dreamhouse-inspired console.

Microsoft won’t make details about the contest available until it begins on July 10, so set a reminder so you don’t forget to hop online. Your chance to win will show up on Xbox’s Twitter page (@Xbox) and the Microsoft Rewards webpage.

The Series S Barbie console comes in Barbie pink (of course) and has been built into the Barbie Dreamhouse. You can also win Scuf Instinct Custom Controller faceplates, which are inspired by Barbie and Ken’s classic outfits from the upcoming “Barbie” film.

Although the Barbie Dreamhouse console will not be available for purchase, Xbox is partnering with Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures to offer Barbie lovers other ways to celebrate the release of the “Barbie” movie on July 21.

Forza Horizon 5 players can download free cars that look like they are straight off Greta Gerwig’s set, including Barbie’s 1956 hot pink Chevy Corvette EV Corvette and Ken’s GMC Hummer EV Pickup. Simply go to the Message Center to download the exclusive vehicles, and they’ll appear in your garage. Then, hit the streets!

Xbox

In addition to the contest for the Barbie console, Microsoft is holding an international sweepstakes for gamers to win one of 10 diverse Barbie dolls. These Barbies have been outfitted in Xbox gear and with Xbox accessories, including an Xbox Series S console and an adaptive controller. Follow @Xbox for more news about this sweepstake and how you can enter.

Microsoft is also spotlighting Barbie careers in a video, which will livestream on July 14 from the World of Barbie. The video will focus on the journeys and personal Barbie connections of “the dolls’ real-world counterparts in the gaming field,” Microsoft says in a press release, specifically those who work on the Forza gaming franchise.

Can’t get enough Barbie/video game crossovers? Feel free to rent or buy the 2017 movie “Barbie Video Game Hero,” which you can play on your PC, Xbox, or Windows-equipped phone. If you have the latest Xbox models (the X or the S), check out GamePass for Xbox content like the Barbie Dream Camper downloadable content (DLC) pack for the Hot Wheels game.

If you’re lucky enough to own a previous console generation, you can always find vintage games, from 2015’s Barbie and Her Sisters: Puppy Rescue for the Xbox 360 to 2003’s Barbie Horse Adventures: Wild Horse Rescue for the original Xbox (it also works on the Xbox 360).

