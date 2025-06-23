Watch Now
Trump announces Israel and Iran have agreed to observe a ceasefire

President Trump shared a message on his Truth Social platform late Monday afternoon, saying Iran and Israel had agreed to enact a ceasefire over the next 24 hours.
In this image provided by the White House, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, sit in the Situation Room, Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington.
President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

President Trump shared a message on his Truth Social platform late Monday afternoon:

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!"

According to the message, Iran will commit to the ceasefire first. Israel will follow suit 12 hours later and then, once 24 hours have elapsed, the ceasefire will be considered in full effect.

As of Monday afternoon, neither Israel nor Iran have given official comment concerning the developments.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

