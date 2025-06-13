Israelis ordered to bomb shelters as Iran launches missile attack across the country

Israel sounded air raid sirens Friday after Iran launched retaliatory missile attacks against at least two cities.

The IDF warned the strike involved dozens of missiles. It directed residents to bomb shelters.

There was evidence of explosions in Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv, where TV footage showed smoke rising from what appeared to be new missile strikes.

It was not immediately clear what was targeted or if there were casualties as a result of the strikes.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.

