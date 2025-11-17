Netanyahu vows to block Palestinian state ahead of UN vote on Gaza resolution

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will oppose any attempts to establish a Palestinian state ahead of a U.N. Security Council vote on a U.S.-drafted resolution on Gaza.

The proposal calls for creating an international stabilization force in Gaza, despite opposition from Russia, China and some Arab nations. Netanyahu says creating a Palestinian state would reward Hamas and lead to a larger Hamas-run state on Israel’s borders.

The stabilization force is a central element of the resolution set for a vote Monday. Under President Donald Trump’s proposed 20-point peace plan, the force would help secure Gaza so Israeli troops could fully withdraw. It is intended to train a new Palestinian police force and assist with Gaza’s demilitarization, including the destruction of Hamas tunnels.

Countries considering sending troops, including Indonesia and Azerbaijan, have sought a U.N. mandate before agreeing to participate. U.S. officials have said the force would take the lead in disarming Hamas, though the militant group has shown no willingness to do so. Concerns persist that such a mission could bring troops into direct conflict with Hamas, leading some nations to favor a peacekeeping role over active enforcement.

Israel has fought Hamas for more than two years in Gaza, as well as in previous conflicts, without being able to disarm the group. An international force entering Gaza for the first time may face even greater challenges.

The resolution also says that once the Palestinian Authority has been reformed, there may be an eventual pathway toward creating a Palestinian state — something Netanyahu and his government oppose.