Israel says it targeted Hezbollah militant in its first attack in Beirut in months

An Israeli airstrike Sunday struck Beirut for the first time since June. Its military says it was targeting a Hezbollah militant.

The strike, in the south of the capital, comes as Israeli airstrikes over southern Lebanon have intensified in recent weeks.

Israel's military did not provide any other details on what it called a precise strike, nor has Hezbollah commented on the incident yet. A large plume of smoke can be seen in the busy Haret Hreik neighborhood.

One video widely circulated on social media shows dozens of people crowded around the area of the strike, which appears to be just next to a building.

There was no immediate word about casualties.

Israel and the United States have been piling the pressure on Lebanon to disarm the powerful militant group. The Lebanese military issued a plan the government approved in September that would disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year across the country.

Israel says Hezbollah is trying to rebuild its military capabilities in southern Lebanon, whereas the Lebanese government has denied those claims.