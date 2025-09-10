Russian drones breach NATO airspace in Poland, prompting alliance response

Poland said on Wednesday that at least 19 Russian drones breached its airspace over the course of seven hours, in what leaders across Europe are calling the most serious violation of NATO territory since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began more than three years ago.

The Polish military described the incident as an "act of aggression" and said the drones were brought down with the help of NATO allies. Dutch F-35s intercepted several of the aircraft, and German Patriot missile batteries in Poland were placed on alert. NATO confirmed it was the first time alliance forces have engaged potential threats inside its own airspace during the war.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament that the drones came not only from Russian territory but also from Belarus, where Russian and Belarusian forces are preparing for large-scale military exercises.

Local officials reported drone debris across seven villages in eastern Poland. In one case, a house lost much of its roof when it was struck. No casualties were reported, but Poland temporarily closed parts of its airspace and suspended flights from Warsaw's main airport during the attack.

Russia denied that it had targeted Poland, saying its strikes were aimed at Ukrainian defense industries. Belarus suggested the drones "lost their course" after being jammed, an explanation dismissed by many European leaders.

NATO consultations were triggered under Article 4 of the alliance treaty — a clause allowing members to call urgent discussions but not activating the collective defense provisions of Article 5. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte vowed that the alliance "will defend every inch of NATO territory."

Analysts say Russia's goals may have included testing NATO's air defenses and political response.

The breach also drew a reaction from U.S. President Donald Trump, who posted on Truth Social: "What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go!" His administration has yet to outline any immediate policy response, though officials emphasized they are closely monitoring the situation with allies.