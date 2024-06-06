As world leaders converge on Normandy for D-Day, authorities reflect on significance of the location

World leaders gathered together on Thursday in Normandy, France, for D-Day events honoring the fallen for their sacrifice during World War II. Local authorities there consider planning for the ceremonies and the influx of tourists a significant undertaking.

Michael Dodds, the director of the Normandy Regional Tourist Board, joined Scripps News from Omaha Beach in northern France to show a bit of the scene there as residents and tourists came out to remember those who fought with U.S., British and Canadian forces amid the Allied invasion of Western Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were met by welcoming crowds and bursts of applause as they interacted with veterans who were being honored.

American veterans who made the trip were honored as the 80th anniversary of D-Day arrived.

"It's incredible, these guys who are now 99, 100, 101, can actually visit here and make this effort to come here, it was absolutely fabulous, we've been so privileged to work with them," Dodds said.

President Joe Biden delivered remarks from the site where 73,000 U.S. forces landed on June 6, 1944, to begin the liberation of Europe from Nazi occupation and change the course of World War II. The president honored the veterans who served for the Allied Forces and spoke on the power of unity as the protector of world peace.