Woman identifies 4 of 7 bodies found in Oklahoma as family

A woman has identified at least four of the seven bodies found in Henryetta, Oklahoma, as her family members: her daughter and three teenage grandchildren.

Janette Mayo told the Associated Press the sheriff's office notified her that those four victims were her 35-year-old daughter, Holly Guess, and her grandchildren Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Police had been searching Henryetta, which is just south of Tulsa, for two missing teenagers. Those two teens, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, are believed to be among the dead, but their remains have not yet been identified.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an alert to look out for Webster and Brewer, who were spending time with Guess and her family. The alert was canceled later that day.

Police say Webster and Brewer had been traveling with a man named Jesse McFadden. He was scheduled to be in court for the start of a jury trial for charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

McFadden served nearly 17 years in prison for rape. He is among those seven who were found dead.

Right now, police are not sharing a cause of death because the medical examiner still needs to confirm those details. But Janette Mayo told The Associated Press her daughter and grandchildren were shot to death.

