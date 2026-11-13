TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 55° Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy High: 74° Winds: SW 15-20 G 30

SATURDAY: Chance of morning showers High: 69° Winds: NW 5-15



Thursday’s Haiku

Mid fifties tonight

More clouds and wind on Friday

Above normal temps

Mostly clear skies with low temps in the 50s. Windy with more clouds on Friday as an area of low pressure moves into the region giving us a slight chance of showers late Friday into early Saturday. Gusts up to 30 mph Friday and into early Saturday. Dry day on Sunday. We have more rain chances again next week with highs in the 60s. We’ll keep you posted.

