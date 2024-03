Breezy tonight with lows in the 50s. Windy again tomorrow, mostly sunny and with temperatures in the low 70s. Chilly, wet and breezy Easter Weekend as a weather system moves through. Widespread rain on Saturday and showers on Sunday. Highs only in the low 60s. Dry next week with temperatures mainly in the 70s.

Snow level: 5500-6000' Accumulations: 4-12"