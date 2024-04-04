Win 20 years of free Blue Moon beer to celebrate the eclipse

Blue Moon Brewing Company is celebrating the upcoming solar eclipse by giving one lucky fan enough free beer to last until the next total solar eclipse — in 2044.

You can enter to win free Blue Moon beer for the next 20 years by heading to the brand’s Instagram page and commenting on the company’s “Eclipse Sips” post. between now and 11:59 p.m. Central on April 8 — which is the day when you can see the total solar eclipse.

The prize is actually in the form of an $11,000 check to purchase the beer — so you will not simply be receiving shipments of beer to your front door for the next two decades. Also, you have to be 21 years old or older to enter, of course.

Blue Moon Brewing Co.

MORE: NASA looking for ‘citizen scientists’ to photograph solar eclipse

About that “Eclipse Sips” post you have to comment on to enter the contest: Blue Moon also launched an Eclipse Sips kit that came with glow-in-the-dark beer glasses and blacklight coasters, but it sold out almost immediately. Sorry, but you’ll have to drink your beer in a regular glass for this eclipse!

Other brands are celebrating the celestial event as well, including Sonic Drive-In, which created a Blackout Slush Float and is even giving away free eclipse glasses with each float purchase, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme is also getting in on the fun with a brand new Total Solar Eclipse doughnut that’s dipped in black chocolate icing and includes buttercream made with Oreo cookie pieces, silver sprinkles and a whole Oreo cookie in the center.

MORE: 10 eclipse-inspired food deals you can get this week

Even if you’re not in the 2024 solar eclipse’s path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, several other states will experience a partial eclipse.

If you’re in an area that will see either a total or partial eclipse, you’ll want to make sure you have protective eyewear or learn how to view the event safely without glasses. There’s also a handful of apps you may want to download on your phone to make your viewing experience even more memorable.

Win 20 years of free Blue Moon beer to celebrate the eclipse originally appeared on Simplemost.com