Actor Will Smith to document wellness journey on YouTube

Will Smith got really real on social media by showing off this quarantine body.

And now he's taking us on his journey to get back in shape.

He posted pictures with the caption, "I'm gonna be real with y'all - I'm in the worst shape of my life."

We've seen that for the majority of his life, he's had to be ripped for a lot of his movie roles.

But Smith says pandemic snacks led him to this new body, and while he says he still loves his body, he wants to feel better.

So he's teaming up with YouTube to document his wellness journey.

Eliana Moreno at Newsy first reported this story.