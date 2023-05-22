Why does the world's most expensive ice cream cost $6K per serving?

A serving of the most expensive ice cream in the world will set you back $6,696.

Cellato, a Japanese ice cream brand, created the decadent treat, named Byakuya, using rare ingredients to claim the Guinness World Record title.

Making the most expensive ice cream was reportedly not the initial goal. Guinness says the company was attempting to fuse European and Japanese flavors when it came up with the concoction.

What's in it?

Byakuya features rare white truffles that are grown in Alba, Italy. They are priced at $15,192 per kilogram, according to Guinness. Other ingredients featured in the ice cream include Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees, a by-product of sake that is fermented.

A representative for Cellato said that it took their team a year and a half to develop the ice cream.

What does it taste like?

Guinness notes that its record-keeping team did not get to taste the ice cream. However, Cellato describes the ice cream as "rich in taste and texture."

They added that a "robust fragrance of white truffle fills your mouth and nose" before you get hit with the taste of Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees.

