What is being done to manage migrant spike after Title 42 ends?

Migration and the southern border is something that has confounded administrations for decades.

This week, it is expected to retake center stage for the Biden administration as Title 42 is slated to end Thursday.

Before the pandemic, many asylum seekers were allowed to stay in the United States while their asylum claims worked through the court system. Title 42 allowed the U.S. to turn many of them away immediately.

Since 2020, Title 42 has been used 2.7 million times to expel migrants. Many migrants were expelled under Title 42 more than once.

With the policy soon to be over, some Texas cities like El Paso, Laredo and Brownsville declared a state of emergency. Already migrants are sleeping on the streets in El Paso. Many government facilities have reached capacity.

At least 10,000 migrants a day are expected to enter the U.S. once Title 42 expires.

What is the White House doing?

In anticipation of the spike, President Joe Biden ordered new migrant processing facilities to open in Central America in an attempt to stop migrants from even attempting to cross into Mexico.

One thousand five-hundred troops have been sent to the border to assist border agents with administrative tasks so more agents can be on patrol.

Meanwhile, Mexico agreed last week to accept more migrants expelled from the U.S., giving the U.S. more flexibility to deport after Title 42.

Will Congress act?

The border has perplexed so many administrations because Congress is unable to pass immigration reform.

On Capitol Hill, the week begins with lawmakers on both sides pondering, at least the possibility, that the end of Title 42 could result in meaningful immigration reform.

The House could vote on an immigration bill this week, which would serve as the starting point for negotiations in the weeks ahead.

"This is challenging. We know we anticipate more people at the border," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said during a recent Senate Judiciary Hearing.

"There are not enough resources to deal with this," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said in response.

"It is true, Title 42 is a moment," Durbin said.

"Maybe this is an opportunity," Cornyn said.

It's worth noting you don't have to live along the border to feel the impact. States like Arizona and Texas continue to bus migrants to other parts of the country. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis' budget includes $12 million to relocate migrants who come to his state.

In Denver, city leaders are spending around $800,000 a week on migrant services.

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams projects the city will be caring for 70,000 migrants by next year, costing billions.

"This is an ongoing crisis," Adams said at a recent press conference.

