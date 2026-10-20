Windy with a Chance of Showers and Storms By Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 64 ° Winds: E 5-10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 82° Winds: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers & storms High: 80° Winds: SE 15-25 G30



Monday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Mostly sunny on Tuesday

Highs around eighty

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 60s. Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.Windy with a chance of showers and storms on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves in from the Pacific Northwest. Gusts up to 30 mph. The wet and windy conditions will continue through Thursday. Dry weather Friday and the weekend with highs in the 70s.