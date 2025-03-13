Windy and Cold Today With Passing Rain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Most of Southern Nevada will see some rain this morning, and the chance of additional showers continues this afternoon and early evening.

A Wind Advisory is posted today from 8am to 8pm; in Las Vegas there will be gusts of 30 mph this morning, 35 mph at midday, 40 mph this afternoon, and 30 mph this evening. Those southwest winds will accentuate the chill as temperatures hover in the low-and-mid 50s all day.

Las Vegas rainfall will be light, just a few hundredths of an inch, but wet conditions should develop around 8am and last until noon, causing a few headaches during the commute to work and school. Areas that see some of the spotty rain later today will see brief pockets of heavier showers. The chance winds down in Las Vegas by 10pm.

Pahrump and Mesquite expect around 0.10" of rain, while Laughlin picks up closer to 0.25".

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Spring Mountains on Thursday, with 8" to 15" of snow above 7,000 feet for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon. Elevations as low as 5,500 feet may see 3" to 6" of snow. Gusts to 45 mph will cause blowing snow and make travel conditions challenging.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Lincoln County and Central Nye County for elevations above 5,500 feet for 3" to 5" of snow and 50 mph gusts.

Friday is likely dry (only a 10% rain chance) but windy and cold. Southwest breezes at 10-20 mph with wake-up temperatures near 40° translate to wind chills in the 30s. A mostly cloudy sky prevails with highs in the mid 50s and afternoon gusts near 30 mph.

Relatively speaking, the weekend ahead looks nice! It starts mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s and light north breezes at 5-15 mph. Sunday sees south breezes at 10-20 mph with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and highs near 70° after another chilly start in the mid 40s.

Next week brings a return of wind, with southwest gusts to 35 mph on Monday and northwest gusts to 30 mph on Tuesday. Highs may reach 72° Monday but drop to the low 60s Tuesday. Low 60s linger Wednesday as north breezes blow at 10-20 mph with a mostly sunny sky.