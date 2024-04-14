Wind and brief cooldown hits Las Vegas

A coastal low pressure system is pushing rain and snow showers into central California and northern Nevada, but we're not seeing much moisture in the Las Vegas area. Instead, we're seeing strong winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Clark County through tonight at 11PM. We're tracking gusts as high as 35mph with southerly wind speeds around 25mph. Breezes are set to die down a little overnight, but continue around 15-20mph tomorrow. As a result of this low pressure, temperatures will drop into the low 70s tomorrow. In the afternoon, we're tracking a 20% chance of showers in Las Vegas. These showers will be spotty and low-impact.

This activity only impacts us briefly, we'll warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the work week - that's about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.