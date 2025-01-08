Wind Advisory Today, Wind Lingers Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North gusts of 30 mph continue in Las Vegas this morning and linger at 25 mph this afternoon. Wake-up temperatures feel like the 30s even though they're in the 40s. Dry with a partly cloudy sky at times. Afternoon highs are limited to the upper 50s.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until noon for the Las Vegas valley, Pahrump, the Spring Mountains, and Mesquite until noon. Gusts dip to 15 mph tonight in Las Vegas, and lows near 40° will feel like the 30s.

A Wind Advisory continues for Laughlin and the Colorado River Valley, including Lake Mead, until 4:00 p.m. That area has a blustery stretch of days ahead: Laughlin gusts to 55 mph this morning, 45 mph this afternoon, 50 mph Thursday morning, and 25 mph Friday. North gusts to 35 mph return to Laughlin this weekend.

Thursday sees 30 mph north gusts in Las Vegas and highs near 60° with a mainly sunny sky. Winds relax on Friday, staying under 10 mph, with chilly sunshine as afternoon highs remain in the mid-and-upper 50s after starting in the upper 30s.

The weekend is borderline breezy, sunny, and chilly. Late night and early morning lows in the 30s rise to 60° Saturday but only 54° Sunday. North gusts to 20 mph Saturday linger at 15 mph Sunday.

North gusts to 20 mph continue early next week on Monday and Tuesday, as lows at night and early in the morning remain in the 30s and highs stay below-average, in the mid 50s.