Wind advisory in effect until Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Big changes are heading to Las Vegas. Saturday night wind gusts will be over 45 mph around Las Vegas and the Colorado River Valley. The Wind Advisory for the Southern Great Basin remains in effect through Saturday evening.

A brief lull in winds will cause a break overnight but the Wind Advisory will take hold again Sunday morning. Mother’s Day will produce gusts as high as 40 mph possible for the mountains. Winds will start to ramp up again during the day Sunday as an upper-level low-pressure system is poised to swing through.

There is a High Winds Warning in effect for most of Clark county and for the most southern point of Nye County until the early morning hours of Monday. West winds will be sustained between 30 to 40 mph with gusts over 60 mph expected.

With these blustery conditions, blowing dust is going to be a top concern which can cause reduced visibility at times. Caution on the roads is recommended. Very dry air will also cause concern for fire weather danger. Humidity levels will hover in the single digits. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for Southern Nevada and Mohave county Sunday. No outdoor burning is recommended.

This long-wave trough will linger over the Southwest through a lot of the week. Windy conditions will extend through Monday. Las Vegas natives can expect it to be breezy for most of the week. High temperatures will drop to the 80s on Sunday and then continue on this cooling trend for the week. Highs in the 70s are forecast Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will start to come closer to normal Thursday with highs reaching the 80s. Temperatures are expected to bypass 90 heading into the weekend.

