Wet Weather Continues Tuesday

Moderate to heavy rain this evening and will taper off late tonight. Chance of showers and storms again on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 70s. Area of low pressure will move off to the east and we'll be dry starting on Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s on Wednesday and more heat by the end of the week and into Mother's Day Weekend. Highs will reach in the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies.