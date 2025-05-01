Warm with Isolated Showers

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 60s. Warm day on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated showers and storms tomorrow afternoon into the early evening hours as an area of low pressure stays over the region. More sun on Friday with highs near 90. Turning windy on Saturday as an area of low pressure heads our way. Gusts around 35-40 mph out of the southwest. Slight chance of showers late Saturday. Cool and breezy on Sunday with a chance of showers and storms. Highs only reaching into the upper 60s. The cool temperatures will continue on Monday with a chance of showers. We'll be milder by midweek.