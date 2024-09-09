Tropical Storm Francine prompts hurricane watches for Louisiana coast

A strong weather system in the Gulf of Mexico has officially become the sixth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Francine is churning off the eastern coast of Mexico and is forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the Louisiana coast on Wednesday.

In anticipation of the storm, hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for the area.

"Francine is expected to bring heavy rainfall and the risk of considerable flash flooding along the coast of far northeast Mexico, portions of the southernmost Texas coast, the Upper Texas coast, southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi into Thursday morning," the National Hurricane Center said.

Meanwhile, forecasters are also tracking two other storm systems in the Atlantic that are likely to strengthen. However, they are both located several hundred of miles east of the U.S. so it's still too early to tell whether they pose a potential threat.

Nonetheless, the tropics are getting more active ahead of what is typically the peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10.

NOAA released updated projections last month, as the agency expects a more active than usual season. The agency forecasts there will be 17-24 named tropical storms in 2024, with 8-13 of them becoming hurricanes in 2024.

