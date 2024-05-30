Triple Digits Here to Stay

Las Vegas wakes up to the 70s with calm and sunny weather. Highs range from 100° to 103° between today and next Tuesday. This is above-average for late May and early June. Nighttime lows will be in the mid 70s for the foreseeable future. Saturday looks breezy, with southwest gusts to 30 mph. The heat goes up a notch starting next Wednesday, with forecast highs around 105° that will likely last into the middle of June.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.