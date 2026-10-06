The Sunny and Very Warm Weather Continues

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 74° Winds: Light & Variable
TUESDAY: Sunny High: 96° Winds: Light & Variable
WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 98° Winds: NE 5-10
Monday’s Haiku
Clear and mild tonight
Very warm temps on Tuesday
Highs in mid nineties
Clear and mild tonight with lows in the 70s. Sunny and very warm weather continues this week as high pressure remains over the region. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s and possibly tying the record highs. Cooler and windier conditions return this weekend as an area of low pressure moves in.